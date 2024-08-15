WASA signs MoU with KOICA to cope with urban flooding

WASA signed a MoU with Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for mega projects to cope with urban flooding, MD WASA Khalid Raza told APP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) WASA signed a MoU with Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for mega projects to cope with urban flooding, MD WASA Khalid Raza told APP.

Following the agreement, Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) would receive aid worth $10 billion to initiate the projects here in different parts of the district to resolve underlying matter of urban flooding.

MoU of Record of Discussion was signed in Lahore amid presence of Special Secretary Housing Punjab, DG MDA and Country Director of KOICA.

Under the agreement, a master plan would be chalked out to save the district and adjacent places from urban flooding, said the DG.

Underground water tanks would be built at low lying areas of the city to protect urban areas from flash flood on the heels of heavy rains, it was said.

The project would play a key role in capacity building of WASA, he said.

It was a grand development scheme ready to be carried out with the help of a friend country for uplifting standard of the region; he said.

Not only it would meet the issue of urban flooding, help out resolving day-to-day affair emerging in the district, he concluded.