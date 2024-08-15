WASA Signs MoU With KOICA To Cope With Urban Flooding
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 06:47 PM
WASA signed a MoU with Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for mega projects to cope with urban flooding, MD WASA Khalid Raza told APP
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) WASA signed a MoU with Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for mega projects to cope with urban flooding, MD WASA Khalid Raza told APP.
Following the agreement, Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) would receive aid worth $10 billion to initiate the projects here in different parts of the district to resolve underlying matter of urban flooding.
MoU of Record of Discussion was signed in Lahore amid presence of Special Secretary Housing Punjab, DG MDA and Country Director of KOICA.
Under the agreement, a master plan would be chalked out to save the district and adjacent places from urban flooding, said the DG.
Underground water tanks would be built at low lying areas of the city to protect urban areas from flash flood on the heels of heavy rains, it was said.
The project would play a key role in capacity building of WASA, he said.
It was a grand development scheme ready to be carried out with the help of a friend country for uplifting standard of the region; he said.
Not only it would meet the issue of urban flooding, help out resolving day-to-day affair emerging in the district, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of Qawwal Ustad Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan observed7 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 489,500 cusecs water7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three persons, recover huge quantity of drugs7 minutes ago
-
UoS begins transportation service for Kot Momin and Jhawarian students:7 minutes ago
-
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of Imam Hussain (R.A)13 minutes ago
-
Public advised to stay vigilant as Zika, Mpox cases continue to rise37 minutes ago
-
Tarar condoles Mudassar Rajput's mother's demise47 minutes ago
-
WASA cracks down on water waste, encourages citizen participation in rainwater harvesting drive : MD57 minutes ago
-
Islamia College Peshawar extends admission date till August 2057 minutes ago
-
Four suspects involved in street crimes arrested1 hour ago
-
Pir Bala Warsak Road blast leaves 2 police officials critically injured2 hours ago
-
Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM3 hours ago