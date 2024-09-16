Open Menu

WASA Sluggishness Results 2000 Female Students Suffering For 12 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 10:40 AM

WASA sluggishness results 2000 female students suffering for 12 days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) As many as 2000 female students and teachers of a public school faced great deal of difficulty for the past 12 days owing to slackness of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) whose staff did not clear the stagnant water due to overflow of sewage system inside the building.

Principal Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School, Ms Zareen Akhtar, told APP on Monday that after heavy rain in first week of September, the sewage system of school overflowed which resulted in mosquitoes production and irritating smell of accumulated water in the premises.

She regretted that despite written complaint to WASA,the issue could not be settled.

"WASA told us that the sanitation system of the school had gone outdated and ended, though manhole in the premises overflowed due to choked lines of Gardezi market located near school.

Students and teachers underwent mental agony because of pungent smell of accumulated water and mosquitoes during school hours." The Principal explained.

After 12 days, it was cleared by WASA staffers on the directions of XEN Rana Ikram, she noted.

When contact, MD WASA, Khalid Raza Kan, said that three crown failures in Gulghast area created problems for the residents,adding that they had cleared them a couple of days ago.

He informed that WASA had always gave priority to sanitation issues faced by the schools and added that whenever a complaint is brought into his notice regarding educational institutions, the agency prioritized it.

APP/mjk-xl

Related Topics

Water September Market Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 days ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan