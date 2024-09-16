WASA sluggishness results 2000 female students suffering for 12 days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) As many as 2000 female students and teachers of a public school faced great deal of difficulty for the past 12 days owing to slackness of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) whose staff did not clear the stagnant water due to overflow of sewage system inside the building.

Principal Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School, Ms Zareen Akhtar, told APP on Monday that after heavy rain in first week of September, the sewage system of school overflowed which resulted in mosquitoes production and irritating smell of accumulated water in the premises.

She regretted that despite written complaint to WASA,the issue could not be settled.

"WASA told us that the sanitation system of the school had gone outdated and ended, though manhole in the premises overflowed due to choked lines of Gardezi market located near school.

Students and teachers underwent mental agony because of pungent smell of accumulated water and mosquitoes during school hours." The Principal explained.

After 12 days, it was cleared by WASA staffers on the directions of XEN Rana Ikram, she noted.

When contact, MD WASA, Khalid Raza Kan, said that three crown failures in Gulghast area created problems for the residents,adding that they had cleared them a couple of days ago.

He informed that WASA had always gave priority to sanitation issues faced by the schools and added that whenever a complaint is brought into his notice regarding educational institutions, the agency prioritized it.

