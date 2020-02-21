UrduPoint.com
WASA Spend Rs 1 Bln For Replacing Machinery

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:37 PM

WASA spend Rs 1 bln for replacing machinery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) -:Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Ch has said that pumping machinery at terminal reservoir and online booster station Chiniot was being replaced with a grant of over Rs 1 billion provided by JICA.

In this regard, he visited WASA terminal reservoir in Chak No 7,where Project Manager of Japani consultant and Contract Company briefed the MD about ongoing work.

On the occasion, MD was told that work on replacement of pumping machinery in terminal reservoir Chak No 7 and online booster station Chiniot will be completed by end of next month.Under the project, 3 out of 4 pumps of 40 cusec and 1 out of 2 pumps of 23 cusec has been installed. The test operation of the machinery will start next week.

