WASA staff directed to cover manholes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz issued orders to cover open manholes in the city on a war footing basis.

In the orders, he has directed the operational staff to respond to complaints about missing manholes immediately and cover them within 6 hours as delay in this regard will not be tolerated.

WASA’s free helpline 1334 is fully functional and open 24 hours a day and if citizens see missing manhole covers on any road, intersection, or street, they should immediately inform the toll-free helpline number 1334 to cover it.

He cleared that it is mandatory to resolve the complaints registered on 1334 within the stipulated time frame, for which instructions have already been issued to all officers and staff.