WASA Staff In Field To Remove Stagnant Rainwater: MD WASA

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Saleem Ashraf has said that staff were working in the field to remove stagnant rainwater.

Talking to APP, he said in low-lying areas, WASA teams were engaged in rainwater drainage with the help of heavy machinery. He said, WASA Rawalpindi was put on high alert to deal with any emergency as intermittent rain continued in the twin citieson Saturday.

A rain emergency was also declared. A total of more than 13 mm of rain was recorded in Rawalpindi on Saturday, the MD informed.

He said that according to the Meteorological Department, 13 mm of rain was recorded at Saidpur, 06 mm at Golra, 05 mm at Bokra, 13 mm at PMD, 08 mm at Shamsabad while 05 mm of rain was recorded at Chaklala.

He informed that in Nullah Lai, the water level at Kattrian was 5 feet while at Gawalmandi bridge, the water level was 4 feet at 3.

50 pm.

The officers concerned were directed to keep a close eye on the situation and all arrangements had been finalized to deal with any kind of emergency.

According to the spokesman, WASA was put on high alert after a rain forecast in Rawalpindi by the Meteorological Department.

A rain emergency was declared and holidays of the field staff were canceled.

Heavy machinery and staff were deployed particularly in low-lying areas of the city.

WASA officials were engaged in rainwater drainage from the low-lying areas, he said adding, due to light rain, there was no major complaint of stagnant rainwater.

The Meteorological Department had predicted more rains for which WASA had completed all the arrangements, he added.

