WASA Staff In Field To Remove Stagnant Rainwater: MD WASA
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Saleem Ashraf has said that staff were working in the field to remove stagnant rainwater
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Saleem Ashraf has said that staff were working in the field to remove stagnant rainwater.
Talking to APP, he said in low-lying areas, WASA teams were engaged in rainwater drainage with the help of heavy machinery. He said, WASA Rawalpindi was put on high alert to deal with any emergency as intermittent rain continued in the twin citieson Saturday.
A rain emergency was also declared. A total of more than 13 mm of rain was recorded in Rawalpindi on Saturday, the MD informed.
He said that according to the Meteorological Department, 13 mm of rain was recorded at Saidpur, 06 mm at Golra, 05 mm at Bokra, 13 mm at PMD, 08 mm at Shamsabad while 05 mm of rain was recorded at Chaklala.
He informed that in Nullah Lai, the water level at Kattrian was 5 feet while at Gawalmandi bridge, the water level was 4 feet at 3.
50 pm.
The officers concerned were directed to keep a close eye on the situation and all arrangements had been finalized to deal with any kind of emergency.
According to the spokesman, WASA was put on high alert after a rain forecast in Rawalpindi by the Meteorological Department.
A rain emergency was declared and holidays of the field staff were canceled.
Heavy machinery and staff were deployed particularly in low-lying areas of the city.
WASA officials were engaged in rainwater drainage from the low-lying areas, he said adding, due to light rain, there was no major complaint of stagnant rainwater.
The Meteorological Department had predicted more rains for which WASA had completed all the arrangements, he added.
\395
Recent Stories
CM KP expresses grief over loss of precious lives due to rains
MC seals nine shops in Burewala over encroachment
In former haven, Sudanese terrified by paramilitaries
CM Maryam takes notice of kite-flying incidents in different cities
Dry weather forecast for city
Qalandars, Zalmi share one point each as game called off due to rain
Swiss Gut-Behrami closes in on World Cup title with super-G win
Accused involved in throwing acid on ex wife held
National U19 footballer killed in road accident
Outlaw held for 'sexually-assaulting' a handicapped woman
Chad junta chief to contest May 6 presidential vote
Senior Civil Judge inspects facilities in Swabi Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP expresses grief over loss of precious lives due to rains6 minutes ago
-
MC seals nine shops in Burewala over encroachment6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam takes notice of kite-flying incidents in different cities16 minutes ago
-
Accused involved in throwing acid on ex wife held8 minutes ago
-
Outlaw held for 'sexually-assaulting' a handicapped woman6 minutes ago
-
Senior Civil Judge inspects facilities in Swabi Jail6 minutes ago
-
Information Ministry hosts farewell ceremony in honour of Murtaza Solangi39 minutes ago
-
President for storing collection of books in digital form34 minutes ago
-
Two injured as roof of house caves in34 minutes ago
-
IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to Modi’s wrong policies: NC42 minutes ago
-
DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit Galyat42 minutes ago
-
Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secretariat42 minutes ago