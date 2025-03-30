WASA staff to remain active on Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Aamir Aziz has cancelled leaves of WASA field staff and directed them to remain active during all holidays of Eidul-Fitr 2025.

He said here on Sunday that the operations staff would remain on duty during Eid holidays and ensure smooth water supply and sewerage services throughout the festive season.

He said that drivers of vehicles and machinery operators would also remain on duty to ensure all systems functional effectively during holiday period.

He said that all relevant staff members were directed to ensure their attendance during Eid days while the supervisory officers were tasked to monitor attendance and performance of field staff during Eid days.

The performance of operations staff would be monitored closely to ensure quality services, he said, adding that these steps would help in providing quality drainage service to the citizens during Eid days.