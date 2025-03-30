Open Menu

WASA Staff To Remain Active On Eid Holidays

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

WASA staff to remain active on Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Aamir Aziz has cancelled leaves of WASA field staff and directed them to remain active during all holidays of Eidul-Fitr 2025.

He said here on Sunday that the operations staff would remain on duty during Eid holidays and ensure smooth water supply and sewerage services throughout the festive season.

He said that drivers of vehicles and machinery operators would also remain on duty to ensure all systems functional effectively during holiday period.

He said that all relevant staff members were directed to ensure their attendance during Eid days while the supervisory officers were tasked to monitor attendance and performance of field staff during Eid days.

The performance of operations staff would be monitored closely to ensure quality services, he said, adding that these steps would help in providing quality drainage service to the citizens during Eid days.

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

2 seconds ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

29 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

44 seconds ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

55 seconds ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

1 minute ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

1 minute ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr p ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosqu ..

2 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament urges international community to u ..

Arab Parliament urges international community to uphold responsibility for just ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

8 hours ago
 UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

17 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan