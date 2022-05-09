UrduPoint.com

WASA Starts Annual Dredging Work Of Nullah Lai

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 07:07 PM

WASA starts annual dredging work of Nullah Lai

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on the direction of the district administration on Monday started annual dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on the direction of the district administration on Monday started annual dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai.

According to Managing Director (MD) WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood, the annual dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai had been started from Gawalmandi bridge.

The MD while inspecting the cleaning work of Nullah Lai at Gawalmandi informed that the Punjab government had given a grant of Rs 30 million for Nullah Lai cleanliness work.

WASA Rawalpindi would work to clean the drain from Katarian, Murree Road and adjoining areas. The obstacles in the flow of water under and around the bridges would be removed. The silt and solid waste dumps in Nullah Lai would also be lifted utilizing heavy machinery, he added.

He said that the cleaning work of Nullah Lai would be completed before the start of monsoon.

He further said that WASA Rawalpindi had finalized the monsoon 2022 plan like every year which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Lai as well as inspection of WASA machinery.

He appealed the residents along Nullah Lai to avoid throwing and dumping solid waste into Nullah Lai because it creates hindrances to the flow of Nullah which results in flooding during monsoon season.

The DC Rawalpindi while instructing the authorities concerned had said that the work of cleaning the drains should be completed on time, so that Rawalpindi city could be saved from floods devastation.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Murree Road Lai Rawalpindi From Million

Recent Stories

Banks start receiving Hajj applications, balloting ..

Banks start receiving Hajj applications, balloting on May 15

20 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Forces Fire 8 Missiles on Kherson on Vic ..

Ukrainian Forces Fire 8 Missiles on Kherson on Victory Day - City Administration

21 seconds ago
 Blind Murder traced; accused arrested

Blind Murder traced; accused arrested

23 seconds ago
 Minister promises to resolve tractor industry's is ..

Minister promises to resolve tractor industry's issues

25 seconds ago
 Islamia University of Bahawalpur establishes acade ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur establishes academy to prepare students for com ..

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Bahawalpur-Hasilpur road, dire ..

Commissioner visits Bahawalpur-Hasilpur road, directs to remove encroachments

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.