WASA Starts Campaign Against Dengue

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Citizen Liaison Cell (CLC) of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a massive awareness campaign against dengue menace in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Citizen Liaison Cell (CLC) of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a massive awareness campaign against dengue menace in Faisalabad.

In this connection, WASA teams visited Government Crescent Model High school Sheikhupura Road and imparted awareness among the schoolchildren and staff for taking precautionary and preventive measures against dengue mosquito.

Assistant Director CLC WASA Shahida Rehman said that dengue had become a burning issue and public cooperation was imperative to completely eliminate this menace.

She said that every person should understand his responsibility and ensure immediate removal of stagnant water from orchards, parks, roofs, and other places so that chances of dengue larva breeding could be eradicated at maximum extent.

School Principal Rae Mehboob Alam Kharl also addressed the function and urged the students to play their dynamic role in elimination of dengue larva.

