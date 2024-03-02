Open Menu

WASA Starts Cleaning Sewer Lines

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

WASA starts cleaning sewer lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started a cleanliness campaign in Faisalabad.

WASA Managing Director (MD) Amir Aziz said here on Saturday that the de-silting campaign had commenced in different parts of the city and WASA teams so far de-silted various sewer channels passing through Sitara Colony, A-block Main Lain, Raza Abad Bazaar No.2 and their peripheral localities.

He said that he was monitoring the the de-silting campaign which would be completed under a phased manner besides providing lids to open manholes and gutters.

He appealed to the general public to immediately inform the WASA office if any lid of any gutter was missing or stolen in any part of the city so that a new lid could be provided without any delay.

He also requested people not to throw solid items in sewer lines, gutters and drains as the material badly chocked the sewerage and created numerous problems.

