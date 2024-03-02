WASA Starts Cleaning Sewer Lines
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started a cleanliness campaign in Faisalabad.
WASA Managing Director (MD) Amir Aziz said here on Saturday that the de-silting campaign had commenced in different parts of the city and WASA teams so far de-silted various sewer channels passing through Sitara Colony, A-block Main Lain, Raza Abad Bazaar No.2 and their peripheral localities.
He said that he was monitoring the the de-silting campaign which would be completed under a phased manner besides providing lids to open manholes and gutters.
He appealed to the general public to immediately inform the WASA office if any lid of any gutter was missing or stolen in any part of the city so that a new lid could be provided without any delay.
He also requested people not to throw solid items in sewer lines, gutters and drains as the material badly chocked the sewerage and created numerous problems.
Recent Stories
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best ..
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS international conference on educational sciences and research ends6 minutes ago
-
Nasir Kazmi remembered on his 52nd death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
Gilani optimistic about political, economic stability6 minutes ago
-
Woman, son die in road accident16 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness operation launched in Sargodha26 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 12 mm rain26 minutes ago
-
Food prices to be controlled in Ramadan: Gandapur27 minutes ago
-
'Suthra Punjab' campaign begins in Sialkot27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's biggest horse race to be held on Sunday36 minutes ago
-
1600 cases registered for kite-flying36 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 9.5m from 253 defaulters in 24 hours36 minutes ago
-
UAF convocation on 6th37 minutes ago