FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Wasa started de-silting of drains passing through on both sides of main roads before monsoon.

In this regard, de-silting of drain was made near Mohala Ghareebabad, Kachi Abadi on Sargodha Road.

The Wasa officer said that de-silting of all drains would be made to ensure early drainageof rainwater during monsoon.