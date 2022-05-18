UrduPoint.com

WASA Starts Desilting Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 09:43 PM

WASA starts desilting campaign

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started desilting campaign here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started desilting campaign here Wednesday.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar visited the site of drains on Dijkot road and inspected desilting work.

He said that desilting of drains was an important task before monsoon season and a comprehensive plan is being implemented in this regard. He directed for preparing reports on a daily basis about desilting work which would be shared with higher authorities. He also directed the field staff to remain vigilant and perform their duties honestly.

