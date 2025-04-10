Open Menu

WASA Starts Implementation Of Pre-monsoon De-silting Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 08:28 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started implementation on the pre-monsoon de-silting plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started implementation on the pre-monsoon de-silting plan.

In the first phase, de-silting of main channels and drains will be completed, while in the second phase, desilting of sewer lines in streets and mohalas will be made.

In this regard, the Drainage and Operations Directorates has started implementation on the de-silting schedule which will be completed with full spirit.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Amir Aziz has sought a performance report on a daily basis and said that same reports will also be sent to the offices of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner regularly.

The MD also appealed to the citizens not to throw solid waste, debris, plastic and bottles in the main channels, drains and sewer lines.

He further said that providing quality drainage facilities to the citizens is top priority on which no compromise can be made.

