WASA Starts Potable Water 24 Hours In 10 Localities

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2022 | 06:26 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), in collaboration with JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), has started provision of potable drinking water round the clock in 10 localities of the city under a pilot project.

During a meeting on Saturday, Managing Director (MD) WASA Abu Bakar Imran said that new pipelines were laid down in 10 localities including Sarfraz Colony, Madina Town X-Block, Y-Block and Z-Block, Sitara Sapna City, Nazim Abad, People's Colony No. 2 C-Block and Batala Colony.

He said that clean drinking water would be available in these localities 24 hours and after success of the pilot project, its scope would be expanded to other parts of the city.

He said installation of water meters would be started soon which would help in collection of bills and enhancement of WASA revenue.

A JICA delegation, headed by Mr Dairaku, Director Admin WASA Shoaib Rasheed, Director Finance Sheharyar Hasan, Director Water Distribution Saqib Raza, Director P&D Muhammad Rafi, Deputy Director CRC Muhammad Amin Dogar, Deputy Director IT Farhan Ali, Deputy Director I&C Usman Lateef, Deputy Director GIS Samreen Ashraf and others were also present.

