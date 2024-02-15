WASA starts pre-monsoon measures

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) started pre-monsoon initiatives, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) started pre-monsoon initiatives, here on Thursday.

In this regard, the postings of sub-engineers, assistant directors and deputy director’s operations East and West zones have been completed.

According to official sources, the officers have been directed to join their new place of posting and ensure quality services of drainage of sewage water to people.