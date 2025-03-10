WASA Starts Repair Of Force Line Sitara Colony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has commenced repair and restoration work on the settled main force line at Sitara Colony Disposal Station.
Managing Director WASA, Aamir Aziz said here on Monday that WASA engineers, machinery and pipeline teams are actively working at the site to restore the sewerage operations efficiently.
He said that due to the settlement of the main force line, the sewerage system in several areas including Muzaffar Colony, Fareed Town, Mehmood Town, Sitara Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Uccha Murabba has been affected.
However, WASA engineers and staff are working tirelessly to resolve the issue and the repair is expected to be completed by tonight for ensuring fully restoration of sewerage operations in these areas.
He appealed to residents of affected localities to cooperate with WASA as temporary sewerage issues may persist until the main force line is fully operational.
The public trust is the key of WASA success and all possible efforts would be made to resolve the issue at the earliest, he added.
Recent Stories
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
CCPO for strengthening security measures in Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Pay orders worth Rs 10,000 each have been distributed to 34,161 people in Chiniot district6 minutes ago
-
WASA starts repair of force line Sitara Colony6 minutes ago
-
In February, 8287 vehicles were challaned for violating traffic rules6 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz committed to healthcare reforms, says Azma Bukhari6 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined6 minutes ago
-
President urges salaries, pensions raise in next budget, avoid downsizing16 minutes ago
-
Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assumes charge as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs16 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assumes charge as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs16 minutes ago
-
Representative of various Bars calls on CJP16 minutes ago
-
TDAP arranges seminar-Survey, to educate the growers16 minutes ago