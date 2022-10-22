WASA starts survey to improve water supply

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started a survey in Madina Town and People's Colony to improve its water supply system in the area.

Talking to a delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency here on Saturday, Deputy Director Public Relations WASA Muhammad Ameen Dogar said that the survey would be completed in collaboration with JICA to remove flaws of water supply system.

WASA would improve its supply system in the light of feedback provided by the people of Madina Town and People's Colony during survey. Therefore, people should cooperate with WASA teams so that the survey could be completed as early as possible, he added.