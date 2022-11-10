WASA streamlining sewerage, drinking water facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sheikh Shahid Javed said that provision of maximum sewerage and drinking water facilities to people was among the top priorities.

The agency was utilizing all available resources for the completion of various projects of water supply and sewerage in the city.

During his visit to different areas to review the 3500 feet long drain pipeline here on Thursday, he said that the long standing issues of the residents of Peoples Colony No 2, Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagaar, Elahiabad, Gulgasht Colony would be resolved after completion of this project.

He said that funds had been demanded from the Punjab government to further streamline the drinking water and sewerage lines system.He also listened to the problems of residents of PP-114 and assured them for their early redress.