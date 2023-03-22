WASA striving to preserve clean water, says MD

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Managing Director WASA, Chaudhary Muhammad Danish on Wednesday said that every drop of clean water was precious and this blessing must be valued.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists during an awareness walk organized by WASA regarding World Water day (March-22).

Deputy Managing Director Engineering Jawad Kaleem-u-Ullah, Deputy Managing Director Finance, Admin and recovery Nighat Jabin, Director Engineering Abdul Salam, Director admin and recovery Mansoor Ahmad, Director Works Arif Abbas and other officials were also present.

He said that every citizen should realize the responsibility to prevent the wastage of water so that our future generation could also get benefit from the basic necessity of life.

He said that WASA was striving to provide clean water to the citizens and all possible steps were being taken to improve the provision of this basic facility.

Danish further said that WASA was providing clean water facilities to citizens through 1448 kilometres long water supply network, however, 84 tube wells and 65 water filtration plants are available for three times in a day.

He urged the citizens to use the water carefully and prevent it from being wasted.

Managing Director WASA informed the participants of the walk about the importance of water and gave a message to the public that it was dire need to bring changes in our behaviors to prevent wastage of water, especially at the domestic level while washing dishes, clothes, bathing and washing cars.