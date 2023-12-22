WASA sub-engineer suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A sub-engineer was suspended and an inquiry was ordered against him over alleged negligence in discharge of responsibilities in the ongoing uplift schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), here on Friday.

Inquiries against other officials were also initiated on the charge of not pointing out use of sub-standard material in development schemes.

Inquiry Officer Director I&C Umar Iftikhar was directed to submit his report in two months to Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz.

WASA sources said that uplift schemes in different unions of the Shamsabad sub-division were completed by a contractor firm in which substandard material was used. However, WASA officials including Sub-Engineer O&M West Hasan Nawaz failed to point out the irregularities.