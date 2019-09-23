WASA takes steps to control dengue larvae breeding

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has taken various steps to control breeding of dengue larvae, especially during the current season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has taken various steps to control breeding of dengue larvae, especially during the current season.

This was stated by Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry while addressing an anti-dengue seminar at his office, here on Monday.

He said that special teams have been constituted to remove garbage and stagnant water especially during rainy days.

He also directed WASA officers to keep their subordinate staff alert against dengue epidemic so that WASA community could also play its effective role in complete elimination of the menace.

Later, an awareness walk was also arranged from WASA Main Office.

MD Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry led the walk which marched on University Road up to Jail Road.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with precautionary and preventive measures against dengue epidemic.