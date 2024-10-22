Open Menu

WASA Takes Tangible Steps Against Dengue

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has taken tangible steps against dengue and activated its field and office staff to ensure proper cleanliness and prompt drainage of stagnant water.

A WASA spokesman said here on Tuesday that Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz issued strict directions for complete cleanliness of WASA offices, disposal stations, junkyard parking and their rooftops on a daily basis.

He said that special duties were assigned to WASA staff to ensure complete removal of stagnant water from official refrigerators, air-coolers, and other places so that breading places for dengue larvae could be eliminated properly.

Entire WASA staff is active against dengue whereas its citizen liaison cell is distributing dengue awareness pamphlets among the masses on a daily basis, he added.

