WASA Taking Special Measures For Monsoon
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) is taking special measures to address consumers’ complaints immediately during monsoon.
Under the step, the customer relations center will remain active round the clock while citizens can lodge their complaints on helpline 1334 or WhatsApp No 0321 999 1334.
Managing Director Amir Aziz said here Friday that citizens can also contact senior officers on their cell numbers if they were not responded to by the staff. Deputy Managing Director Ikramullah Chaudhry 0340 999 5010, Director Operations East Farooq Najeeb 0340 999 5121, Deputy Director East Adnan Gill 0345 060 5347. Deputy Director East Maqbool Ahmad 0340 999 5236, Director Operations West Farhan Akram 0340 999 5030. Deputy Director West Zain ul Abidin 0340 999 5037 and Deputy Director Makhdoon Babar 0340 999 5019.
Recent Stories
Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..
Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor expresses sorrow over Malam Jabba road accident2 minutes ago
-
Police crack down on drug smugglers: 5,289 arrested this year2 minutes ago
-
Two friends killed over property dispute11 minutes ago
-
Sindh NAT 2023 Results: Girls excel in Maths, English; Grade 8 rural students improve in Science12 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns PTI's petition against ECP election symbol authority12 minutes ago
-
DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities12 minutes ago
-
25 sites allocated to pay quarterly installment to BISP beneficiaries12 minutes ago
-
SALU marks World No Tobacco Day22 minutes ago
-
DFP welcomes Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, military’s remarks on Kashmir22 minutes ago
-
Governments of Pakistan, UK Signs Letter of Intent (LOI) to combat illegal migration22 minutes ago
-
DIG warns beggar parents against stopping their daughter from acquiring education32 minutes ago
-
Distt admin seals 23 illegal LPG filling points in one day32 minutes ago