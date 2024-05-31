Open Menu

WASA Taking Special Measures For Monsoon

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM

WASA taking special measures for monsoon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) is taking special measures to address consumers’ complaints immediately during monsoon.

Under the step, the customer relations center will remain active round the clock while citizens can lodge their complaints on helpline 1334 or WhatsApp No 0321 999 1334.

Managing Director Amir Aziz said here Friday that citizens can also contact senior officers on their cell numbers if they were not responded to by the staff. Deputy Managing Director Ikramullah Chaudhry 0340 999 5010, Director Operations East Farooq Najeeb 0340 999 5121, Deputy Director East Adnan Gill 0345 060 5347. Deputy Director East Maqbool Ahmad 0340 999 5236, Director Operations West Farhan Akram 0340 999 5030. Deputy Director West Zain ul Abidin 0340 999 5037 and Deputy Director Makhdoon Babar 0340 999 5019.

Related Topics

Water WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional glob ..

Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination amon ..

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

2 hours ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

4 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

9 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

18 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

18 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

18 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan