WASA taking special measures for monsoon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) is taking special measures to address consumers’ complaints immediately during monsoon.

Under the step, the customer relations center will remain active round the clock while citizens can lodge their complaints on helpline 1334 or WhatsApp No 0321 999 1334.

Managing Director Amir Aziz said here Friday that citizens can also contact senior officers on their cell numbers if they were not responded to by the staff. Deputy Managing Director Ikramullah Chaudhry 0340 999 5010, Director Operations East Farooq Najeeb 0340 999 5121, Deputy Director East Adnan Gill 0345 060 5347. Deputy Director East Maqbool Ahmad 0340 999 5236, Director Operations West Farhan Akram 0340 999 5030. Deputy Director West Zain ul Abidin 0340 999 5037 and Deputy Director Makhdoon Babar 0340 999 5019.