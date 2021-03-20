UrduPoint.com
WASA Tariff For Five Marla Consumers Not To Be Increased

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The tariff of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) would not be increased for five marlas consumers, said Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority and WASA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

Talking to media persons after chairing a meeting of the WASA Governing Body, the chairman said that the Punjab government is pursuing a policy to provide all possible relief to the citizens.

In view of the policy, it has been decided not to increase the tariff of WASA for the consumers up to five marlas while the tariff of other residential units and commercial consumers would be raised up to 40 percent.

He said that the tariff of WASA was not raised after 2009 while electricity bills and salaries of the employees of the authority have been increasing. WASA is also facing financial difficulties due to increase in operation and maintenance costs, he added.

In order to ensure better facilities to citizens, the authorities concerned had proposed 130 percent increase in WASA tariff in the governing body meeting held on July 30, 2019 and a summery in this regard was sent to the Punjab government for formal approval, but, the incumbent government exempted five marla houses and approved only 40 percent increase for other residential units and commercial consumers. The governing body meeting held here today approved implementation of new traffic rates with immediate effect.

The consumers have also been provided another relief as the increase would not be implemented from July 2019.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman WASA Haroon Kamal Hashmi, Director General RDA, Capt (r) Abdul Sattar Issani, Managing Director WASA Raja Shaukat Mahmood and Governing Body members.

