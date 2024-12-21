WASA teams cut off 213 connections of defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Under the directions of Managing Director WASA, Khalid Raza Khan, a crackdown on defaulters of sewerage and water supply bills is underway.

In addition to the crackdown on long-standing defaulters, the “Dastak Campaign” has also been launched in three Union Councils—6, 7, and 37. This initiative involves all circle staff, including Circle Incharges, Recovery Inspectors, Recovery Assistants, police force, and disconnection teams, who have started a house-to-house campaign.

The recovery staff is visiting each household to check WASA bills and taking action against defaulters.

Director Recovery, Abdul Salam, is personally monitoring the door-to-door campaign and has directed all recovery staff to ensure the payment of both outstanding dues and current bills.

Moreover, following the guidance of the MD WASA, Director Recovery is also monitoring the performance of the recovery staff on a daily basis. All circle incharges reported the collection of over Rs 8.7 million and the disconnection of 213 commercial and domestic connections.

Director Recovery Abdul Salam emphasized the need for hard work and instructed the recovery team to aim for even higher collections in the current month.