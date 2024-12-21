Open Menu

WASA Teams Cut Off 213 Connections Of Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

WASA teams cut off 213 connections of defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Under the directions of Managing Director WASA, Khalid Raza Khan, a crackdown on defaulters of sewerage and water supply bills is underway.

In addition to the crackdown on long-standing defaulters, the “Dastak Campaign” has also been launched in three Union Councils—6, 7, and 37. This initiative involves all circle staff, including Circle Incharges, Recovery Inspectors, Recovery Assistants, police force, and disconnection teams, who have started a house-to-house campaign.

The recovery staff is visiting each household to check WASA bills and taking action against defaulters.

Director Recovery, Abdul Salam, is personally monitoring the door-to-door campaign and has directed all recovery staff to ensure the payment of both outstanding dues and current bills.

Moreover, following the guidance of the MD WASA, Director Recovery is also monitoring the performance of the recovery staff on a daily basis. All circle incharges reported the collection of over Rs 8.7 million and the disconnection of 213 commercial and domestic connections.

Director Recovery Abdul Salam emphasized the need for hard work and instructed the recovery team to aim for even higher collections in the current month.

Related Topics

Police Water Circle All Million

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

1 hour ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

2 hours ago
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

2 hours ago
 Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

3 hours ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan