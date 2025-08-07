Open Menu

Wasa To Become Functional From 15th In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Wasa to become functional from 15th in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Sargodha will formally commence its

operations from August 15.

This was said by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan while chairing the fifth meeting of the

District Transaction Team at his conference room here on Thursday.

The commissioner reviewed progress on transferring assets, machinery and field staff from

the Municipal Corporation (MC) Sargodha to Wasa.

He was briefed that the Wasa had already identified 168 sewerage workers from the MC who

would be integrated into its workforce.

The list of staff related to the water supply sector is also being finalized, ensuring that the Wasa would

soon have complete teams for both sewerage and water supply operations.

The meeting also discussed progress on the establishment of a Wasa complaint cell to address

public grievances efficiently.

He also directed that the District Transaction Team should hold daily review meetings to monitor

ongoing progress until the process is fully completed.

The meeting was attended by Chief Officer MC Majid Bin Ahmed, Deputy MD Wasa Rafiullah along

with their respective teams, and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran.

More Stories From Pakistan