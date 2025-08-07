Wasa To Become Functional From 15th In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Sargodha will formally commence its
operations from August 15.
This was said by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan while chairing the fifth meeting of the
District Transaction Team at his conference room here on Thursday.
The commissioner reviewed progress on transferring assets, machinery and field staff from
the Municipal Corporation (MC) Sargodha to Wasa.
He was briefed that the Wasa had already identified 168 sewerage workers from the MC who
would be integrated into its workforce.
The list of staff related to the water supply sector is also being finalized, ensuring that the Wasa would
soon have complete teams for both sewerage and water supply operations.
The meeting also discussed progress on the establishment of a Wasa complaint cell to address
public grievances efficiently.
He also directed that the District Transaction Team should hold daily review meetings to monitor
ongoing progress until the process is fully completed.
The meeting was attended by Chief Officer MC Majid Bin Ahmed, Deputy MD Wasa Rafiullah along
with their respective teams, and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..
Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group
Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines
Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H1
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety in Emirate
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Family Development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AKF’s “Bano Qabil” program celebrated5 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest street crime suspect in joint operation6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan under severe impact of climate change: Naseem-ur-Rehman6 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar for actionable, targeted measures to restore financial sustainability of energy sector16 minutes ago
-
Security put on high alert across Kalat in connection with Independence Day16 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of factory fire incident, ordered immediate steps to save lives26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for national policy to address Pakistan’s rapid population growth36 minutes ago
-
CJP reaffirms commitment to strengthening district Judiciary, legal infrastructure in Karachi36 minutes ago
-
Wasa to become functional from 15th in Sargodha46 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in factory leaves 7 injured56 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister urges port-city journalists to champion blue economy awareness1 hour ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 12 law breakers1 hour ago