WASA To Clear Church Routes Before Christmas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 09:20 PM

WASA to clear Church routes before Christmas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Aamer Aziz has directed WASA officials to clear all routes leading to churches by removing water supply and sewerage related issues before Christmas.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, he directed the operation staff to visit all city churches and ensure that no sewage water accumulated along the routes. He also directed that water supply to churches should be checked thoroughly to ensure that the Christian community had access to clean drinking water during the festive season.

The MD made it clear that no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in providing adequate water and sanitation services especially on Christmas. He said that Director of Operations Department should obtain photographic evidence from staff of all subdivisions after clearing the routes leading to the churches as no excuses could be entertained in this regard. “We are committed to support the Christian community during their religious celebration and WASA will make all possible efforts to assist them in celebrating Christmas with joy and peace”, he added.

