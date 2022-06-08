WASA to complete connection survey in 15 days

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakar Imran has directed the WASA staff to complete connection survey within 15 days so that illegally connection holders could be legalised.

In a meeting with WASA officers on Wednesday, he said that the Agency was providing quality service to its consumers but many people were enjoying free service through illegal connections and causing colossal loss to the agency.

Therefore, WASA officers should immediately start connection survey and complete it within fortnight. This survey would help in detection illegal connections which would be legalized to increase revenue of the agency.

Similarly, this survey would also help in identifying multi-storey houses and WASA would connections could be used only two-storey house and in case of additional storey, WASA would provide new connections and generate revenue.

He also directed to prepare monthly revenue and arrear reports so that recovery campaign could be accelerated.

He also directed the revenue directors of East and West zones to monitor the performance of revenue staff and take strict action against the negligence, lethargic and delinquent officials without any discrimination.