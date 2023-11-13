WASA to conduct survey of marriage halls, marquees

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to conduct new survey of marriage halls, marquees, banquets, hotels and event halls in the city for improving its water supply and sewerage system in addition to increasing revenue of the agency.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz directed the WASA officers to immediately start survey and complete it before November 17, 2023.

He said that revenue teams of all subdivisions were bound to complete the proforma prescribed for this survey so that necessary information about registered and non-registered halls, marquees, hotels and banquets could be collected.

He said that the survey teams would also collect the information about covered area of each hotel, marquee, hall and banquet in addition to the number of installed water pumps, washrooms, monthly bills and WASA dues.

The revenue officers, assistant directors, deputy directors and directors revenue would be bound to complete the survey proforma under the tight supervision by ensuring their signatures on it, he added.