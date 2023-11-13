Open Menu

WASA To Conduct Survey Of Marriage Halls, Marquees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 06:41 PM

WASA to conduct survey of marriage halls, marquees

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to conduct new survey of marriage halls, marquees, banquets, hotels and event halls in the city for improving its water supply and sewerage system in addition to increasing revenue of the agency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to conduct new survey of marriage halls, marquees, banquets, hotels and event halls in the city for improving its water supply and sewerage system in addition to increasing revenue of the agency.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz directed the WASA officers to immediately start survey and complete it before November 17, 2023.

He said that revenue teams of all subdivisions were bound to complete the proforma prescribed for this survey so that necessary information about registered and non-registered halls, marquees, hotels and banquets could be collected.

He said that the survey teams would also collect the information about covered area of each hotel, marquee, hall and banquet in addition to the number of installed water pumps, washrooms, monthly bills and WASA dues.

The revenue officers, assistant directors, deputy directors and directors revenue would be bound to complete the survey proforma under the tight supervision by ensuring their signatures on it, he added.

Related Topics

Water Hotel Marriage November Event All

Recent Stories

Police recovered abducted student

Police recovered abducted student

9 minutes ago
 Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach

14 minutes ago
 Officers of 38th MCMC meet Commissioner Bahawalpur

Officers of 38th MCMC meet Commissioner Bahawalpur

18 minutes ago
 Fog to engulf few places in plain areas of Punjab, ..

Fog to engulf few places in plain areas of Punjab, KP

18 minutes ago
 District admin enforces section 144 for MDCAT test ..

District admin enforces section 144 for MDCAT test at Ayub Medical College Abbot ..

18 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

27 minutes ago
3-day expo on Seerat-e-Tayyaba concludes

3-day expo on Seerat-e-Tayyaba concludes

27 minutes ago
 SECP registers 2,463 new companies in October 2023

SECP registers 2,463 new companies in October 2023

46 minutes ago
 ITP, a best traffic force in world: Caretaker Int ..

ITP, a best traffic force in world: Caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti

46 minutes ago
 FIA registers case against 11 personnel on directi ..

FIA registers case against 11 personnel on direction of IHC

46 minutes ago
 Unseeded Hamza down Bilal in World Jr Tennis

Unseeded Hamza down Bilal in World Jr Tennis

48 minutes ago
 Endangered sea turtles get second life at Tunisian ..

Endangered sea turtles get second life at Tunisian centre

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan