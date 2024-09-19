WASA To Cover All Open Manholes In City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency’s (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz strictly instructed operational staff to cover all open manholes in the city.
He directed the operational officers to submit their performance reports on a daily basis to his office in this regard.
He directed them to visit main roads and crossings and point out the manholes where covers are missed or broken and make arrangements to cover the same with immediate effect.
The MD also requested the citizens to inform about open manholes at free helpline 1334.
He said that an awareness campaign was ongoing for registration of complaints about open manholes on a social media page, an official site of the agency.
Recent Stories
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PERRA employees face four-month salary delay amid financial hardships1 minute ago
-
ISSI hosted international conference on Pakistan’s Ancient Archaeological, Civilisational Heritage1 minute ago
-
DC inspects General Hospital:1 minute ago
-
Police accelerate operation against unfit PSVs; impound 6362 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot for welfare of policemen: RPO Dera11 minutes ago
-
Six booked on storing fireworks material21 minutes ago
-
50 held over profiteering21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 202,100 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
15 power pilferers nabbed21 minutes ago
-
Waste Management Company meets:21 minutes ago
-
324 police officials, civilians martyred in 2024: CTD report21 minutes ago
-
SP pays surprise visit to PS Industrial Area21 minutes ago