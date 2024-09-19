Open Menu

WASA To Cover All Open Manholes In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency’s (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz strictly instructed operational staff to cover all open manholes in the city.

He directed the operational officers to submit their performance reports on a daily basis to his office in this regard.

He directed them to visit main roads and crossings and point out the manholes where covers are missed or broken and make arrangements to cover the same with immediate effect.

The MD also requested the citizens to inform about open manholes at free helpline 1334.

He said that an awareness campaign was ongoing for registration of complaints about open manholes on a social media page, an official site of the agency.

