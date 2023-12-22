Open Menu

WASA To Cut Supplies To Defaulter/ Illegal Housing Colonies

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WASA to cut supplies to defaulter/ illegal housing colonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz has ordered for severing sewerage and water supply connections of defaulter and illegal housing colonies.

According to official sources, he warned the developers of illegal housing colonies to cut their connections voluntarily; otherwise, heavy penalties would be imposed on them.

He said that teams comprising revenue staff had been constituted for completing surveys within a week against illegal and default colonies of WASA; after that, strict legal action would be initiated against such colonies.

