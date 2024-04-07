Open Menu

WASA To Detach Connections Of Defaulters In 8 Colonies

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has announced cutting off water supply and sewerage connections of defaulters in 8 residential colonies of the city area.

A spokesman for WASA said here on Sunday that it had displayed banners at conspicuous places in these colonies to persuade the defaulters for payment of dues. For this purpose, announcements were also made through loudspeakers of mosques with a clear request of bill payment and a warning of connection detachment in case of non-compliance of WASA requests.

However, some elements were not paying heed to WASA requests and are creating financial constraints for the company in smooth functioning and provision of quality services.

Therefore, on special direction of Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz, the WASA teams were activated to initiate a vigorous campaign against the defaulters in 8 residential colonies including Sarfraz Colony, Tech Town, Abdullah Garden, Saeed Colony No.1, Rehmania Town, Nazim Abad City, Chenab Gardena and Four Season Colony.

He said that Director Revenue East Muhammad Saleem Rana would supervise the recovery teams which would take strict action against the defaulters in these colonies.

Deputy Directors Zafar Iqbal Qadri, Shahid Pasha and Parvaiz Iqbal Chaddhar would also take part in recovery campaign while the WASA staff would use heavy machinery to detach water supply and sewerage connections of the defaulters, he added.

