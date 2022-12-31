Wasa to detach illegal connections after one week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) warned illegal connection holders to get their connections regularized, otherwise, connections will be detached after one week.

According to Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary, teams had already completed a comprehensive survey in this regard.

He said field staff had been directed to take action against illegal connection holders without any discrimination.

The illegal connection holders especially commercial units should get their connectionsregularized within a week, otherwise, the agency would not only detach their illegalconnections after deadline but also impose fine.