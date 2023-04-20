WASA to ensure uninterrupted water supply during Eid ul Fitr holidays

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Tanvir has devised a special plan to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the citizens during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

According to a WASA spokesman, the Eid holidays of operational staff related to water and sewerage sections had been cancelled.

A meeting chaired by MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir had reviewed the arrangements finalized for Eid ul Fitr holidays, he added.

The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Salim Ashraf, Deputy Managing Director Admin and Fianance Amir Ashfaq Qureshi.

Muhammad Tanvir directed the authorities to utilize all available resources to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the citizens during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

He said that tube well operators, valve men, sewer staff and other teams would remain on duty during the holidays.

Similarly, the Water Supply Complaint offices of the city would also remain open on Eid holidays.

"The WASA has arranged extra motors and pumps," he said adding that the staff had been directed to visit the mosques and Eidgahs on Chand Raat to check sewerage line blockage if any.

