WASA to equip all sections with IT facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to equip all sections of the department with IT facilities.

In this context, WASA Lahore's IT team has reached Multan on a 3-day visit to WASA Multan.

The team will review the situation of all sections of WASA, especially the recovery department, and prepare a special application and dashboard, which will not only help WASA consumers pay bills of sewerage, water supply online, but they will also be able to register their complaints through a special App.

Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish said that providing all facilities to WASA consumers at their doorsteps was a top priority.

Equipping all the sections of WASA Multan with IT facility will not only make it easier for the consumers but also help to monitor performance, he concluded.