Wasa To Expand Water Supply From 110 To 277 Million Gallons Daily

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:03 PM

Wasa to expand water supply from 110 to 277 million gallons daily

The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has planned to increase supply of potable water up to 277 million gallons daily in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has planned to increase supply of potable water up to 277 million gallons daily in Faisalabad.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary said that at present the Wasa was providing drinking water up to 110 million gallons to residents of third largest metropolis of the country. "However, we have evolved a comprehensive master plan to increase this capacity up to 277 million gallons daily," he added.

Responding to a query, he said that the Wasa was providing its service to 225 kilometers area of the city but under the master plan the service area would be enhanced up to 410 kilometers.

He said the Wasa had been supplying potable water to citizens six hours daily in three shifts but now a pilot project was launched in X-block Madina Town and Sarfraz Colony where duration of water supply had been enhanced up to 12 hours daily with financial assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the duration will be enhanced up to 24 hours in future.

He said the Wasa had planned to divide service area into seven zones where 56 centerswill be established to improve water distribution system in future and each distribution centerwill comprise of ground storage tanks and overhead tanks.

