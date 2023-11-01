Open Menu

WASA To Get New Machinery Before June 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner, Rizwan Qadeer on Wednesday said that the new machinery would be provided to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to improve its system before June 2024.

He expressed these views during his visit to the agency's head office here.

Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Danish gave briefing on WASA recovery and performance.

The DC said that the WASA had been given a special task to resolve sewerage problems and providing clean drinking water in the city.

Punjab government has provided ample funds to WASA in that regard.

He directed WASA officials to complete development projects and restore the roads immediately.

Rizwan Qadeer said that the old sewerage lines were being replaced in phases.

Upgradation of Chungi No 9 disposal station was being done to prevent pollution while the task had been given to complete Nawabpur road as early as possible, he added.

The MD informed that a comprehensive plan had been formulated for recovery from commercial and non-commercial buildings and colonies.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited various branches of the agency's head office and took briefing.

