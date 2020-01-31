WASA to get Rs 1 billion to replace old water supply lines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Multan is going to get Rs 1 billion to execute a mega project to replace old and ruptured water supply pipelines in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak told an open court he presided at Jamia Masjid Al-Aqsa, Bilal chowk, that the funding was being provided to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the people.

Moreover, a sum of Rs 280 million would be spent on repairing damaged roads and streets.

Khatak said that over 1000 street lights would be installed in the city.

He said that waste management company had installed waste drums at 1720 schools in the district including 449 in Multan city alone. DC also heard complaints of people.

CPO Zubair Dareshak said that police was actively engaged in its duty to protect life and property of the people and to get the criminals punished. He sought active cooperation from the community to make Multan crime-free.

ADC Revenue Tayyab Khan, AC city Abida Fareed, AC Sadar Shahzad Mahboob and police officials also attended the opencourt.