WASA To Give 202 City Water Filtration Plants On Contract

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2023 | 11:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) has decided to hire a private company

to keep 202 water-filtration plants of the provincial metropolis operational.

WASA official sources told APP on Sunday that a private company would be

awarded a contract for the repair and maintenance of filtration plants.

A total of 202 non-operational water filtration plants installed in the Lahore city,

would be given on contract for three years and private company would be

responsible for the maintenance and repair work of the filtration plants.

The WASA authorities would award contract of filtration-plants in two phases.

In the first phase, The Wasa would pay Rs 18.5 million for the repair of 78 filtration

plants in the city.

In the second phase, the authority would pay Rs 26.88 million for the repair

of 124 filtration plants in the city.

The invitation of tenders by WASA is on the card.

