WASA to implement water waste treatment plan

Water and Sanitation Agency Faisalabad (WASA) initiated measures to start implementation on master plan to increase service area from 225 km to 410 km in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency Faisalabad (WASA) initiated measures to start implementation on master plan to increase service area from 225 km to 410 km in Faisalabad.

Talking to APP here on Friday,Managing Director that WASA was providing 110 million gallon potable water daily which would be enhanced up to 277 million gallons daily under phased manner.

He said that WASA planned to provide clean drinking water to the population of 4.1 million people of Khurarianwala, chak Jhumra and Saddar towns which were adjacent to Faisalabad. Under the master plan, the service area would be increased from 225 km to 410 km.

He said that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) recently provided a grant-in-aid to WASA for technical assistance,while a team of experts was sent to Faisalabad for improvement of WASA services.

He said that in consultation with JICA, WASA decided to divide the service areas into different zones in terms of water resources,while the proposed distribution system will consist of 56 distribution centers,each of which will have ground storage and overhead storage.

He said that at present water production capacity of WASA was 110 million gallons per day which will be gradually increased to 277 million gallons per day as per international standards with the help of new water sources and projects in phased manner. The experts suggested that all future water projects should be shifted from ground water to surface water by installing Water Treatment Plants at Gogera branch and Jhang branch canals.

In this connection,WASA will divide its service area into seven different zones in terms of water resources. Similarly, development plan will be divided into 4 phases, he added.

He further said that Faisalabad generates 310 million gallons waste water on a daily basis and it was discharged to the rivers through Paharang drain and Maddhuana drain which creates severe environmental pollution problems in the entire area.

He said that industrial waste was the biggest cause of environmental pollution so it was important to discharge both domestic and industrial waste water in the drains only after treatment.

He said that the master plan proposes a new waste water treatment plan on the eastern side of the city while capacity of existing waste water treatment plant on western side at Chakera should be significantly increased.

He said that all industrial units were bound according to the regulations of WASA and Environmental Protection Agency that they should put their waste water in the sewer lines after treatment on the spot. However, a joint waste water treatment plant must be built to reduce the amount of environmental pollution and make the treated water useful for farming purposes by discharging it in the canals, he added.