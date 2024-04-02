WASA to improve services: MD

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to improve its service in addition to service delivery system according to the direction of Punjab government.

This was stated by Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz while chairing a meeting of WASA officers here on Tuesday. He directed WASA officers to ensure 100 percent achievements of all targets set for improving WASA services.

He said that entire official record and files should be scanned and unnecessary papers and record should be discarded whereas the remaining record and files should be kept in a record room for its complete protection.

He said that all obstacles in the corridors of the WASA office should be removed on an urgent basis in addition to improving the look of the office.

He said that WASA staff should be polite with consumers and visitors. Their performance would be monitored and strict action would be taken against those who fail to comply with these directions, he warned.