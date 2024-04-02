WASA To Improve Services: MD
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to improve its service in addition to service delivery system according to the direction of Punjab government.
This was stated by Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz while chairing a meeting of WASA officers here on Tuesday. He directed WASA officers to ensure 100 percent achievements of all targets set for improving WASA services.
He said that entire official record and files should be scanned and unnecessary papers and record should be discarded whereas the remaining record and files should be kept in a record room for its complete protection.
He said that all obstacles in the corridors of the WASA office should be removed on an urgent basis in addition to improving the look of the office.
He said that WASA staff should be polite with consumers and visitors. Their performance would be monitored and strict action would be taken against those who fail to comply with these directions, he warned.
Recent Stories
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious scholars for paying Sadqa-e-Fitr timely41 seconds ago
-
Naat competition held at AIOU52 seconds ago
-
PFA unearths factory producing spurious drinks1 minute ago
-
Rs 30.5b distributed among 2.9m families under BISP so far: DG Punjab1 minute ago
-
JIT formed to trace out missing baby Priya Kumari1 minute ago
-
648 profiteers fined, 45 shopkeepers arrested1 minute ago
-
Jamshed Alam visits bazaar to check edible item rates1 minute ago
-
Najeeb Jamali posted as Director Evaluation and Inspection, BoR Hyderabad11 minutes ago
-
Irrigation department directed to increase inflow of water from Sukkur Barrage to downstream11 minutes ago
-
DC gives away financial assistance cheques11 minutes ago
-
JIT formed to investigate abduction of Priya Kumari11 minutes ago
-
AJK authorities seize illegal cigarette raw materials11 minutes ago