WASA To Install Another 3.5 MW Solar System This Year
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore will install another solar system
with a capacity of 3.5 megawatt this year besides purchasing 200 new machinery
units for improved service delivery.
It was announced by Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed during a meeting chaired by
Chairperson Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate
Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaud Din who visited the head office on Thursday.
Ghufran Ahmad provided a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing projects
under the Lahore Development Programme.
A detailed discussion was held regarding the WASA master plan, including the agency’s revenue
collection, complaint management system and solarization initiatives. Further updates were
shared on the IT reforms within WASA Lahore, including the introduction of a rain dashboard,
revenue dashboard, vehicle monitoring, generator monitoring and the 1334 Call Center dashboard.
Under the Lahore Development Program, WASA Lahore is progressing with its projects in two phases.
The first phase involves the laying of 443 km of sewage lines and 548 km of water supply lines. Work
in this phase is progressing rapidly, with the second phase set to commence later this year.
Brigadier Babar Alaud Din directed the WASA officials to ensure the timely completion of development projects, emphasizing that no compromises should be made on quality while meeting modern infrastructure standards for efficient water drainage systems.
During the visit, the chairperson also visited the control room, accompanied by his team, including Staff Officer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Major (retd) Naveed Aslam , DMD Abdul Latif and all town directors
from WASA Lahore.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA to install another 3.5 MW solar system this year6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 145 illegal commercial buildings6 minutes ago
-
Establishment Division implements major reforms to enhance civil service efficiency6 minutes ago
-
NSU Vice Chancellor honored with permanent role in National Institute of Technology’s Board of Gov ..6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab 16 in illegal arms and narcotics crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Two killed on road6 minutes ago
-
Municipal Commissioner Sukkur directs enhanced cleanliness measures for Youm-e-Ali6 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur directs arrangements for Youm-e-Ali16 minutes ago
-
SALU reaffirms commitment to academic excellence, quality education16 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 54,168 cusecs water16 minutes ago
-
AJK to remember former AJK President on his 35th death anniversary tomorrow16 minutes ago
-
Tank police personnel honoured for repulsing terrorist attack16 minutes ago