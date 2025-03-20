Open Menu

WASA To Install Another 3.5 MW Solar System This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

WASA to install another 3.5 MW solar system this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore will install another solar system

with a capacity of 3.5 megawatt this year besides purchasing 200 new machinery

units for improved service delivery.

It was announced by Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed during a meeting chaired by

Chairperson Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate

Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaud Din who visited the head office on Thursday.

Ghufran Ahmad provided a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing projects

under the Lahore Development Programme.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the WASA master plan, including the agency’s revenue

collection, complaint management system and solarization initiatives. Further updates were

shared on the IT reforms within WASA Lahore, including the introduction of a rain dashboard,

revenue dashboard, vehicle monitoring, generator monitoring and the 1334 Call Center dashboard.

Under the Lahore Development Program, WASA Lahore is progressing with its projects in two phases.

The first phase involves the laying of 443 km of sewage lines and 548 km of water supply lines. Work

in this phase is progressing rapidly, with the second phase set to commence later this year.

Brigadier Babar Alaud Din directed the WASA officials to ensure the timely completion of development projects, emphasizing that no compromises should be made on quality while meeting modern infrastructure standards for efficient water drainage systems.

During the visit, the chairperson also visited the control room, accompanied by his team, including Staff Officer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Major (retd) Naveed Aslam , DMD Abdul Latif and all town directors

from WASA Lahore.

