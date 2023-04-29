Wasa to install new water supply line with Unicef help

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will install new water supply line in Punj Peer Shadipura area, with the cooperation of the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef).

According to official sources here on Saturday, currently some areas of Punj Peer Shadipura lacked facility of clean drinking water.

Now, Wasa Lahore, with the cooperation of Unicef, would lay 8,000 feet long water supply line.

Unicef official Sabahat Ambreen said that the Fund would provide financial assistance of Rs 20 million to WASA Lahore for new supply line.

WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said the project would be completed in two to three months.

He said the new supply line would benefit more than 10,000 people of Punj Peer Shadipura in Aziz Bhatti Town.