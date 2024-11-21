WASA to install sensors on disposal stations, water tanks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) has decided to convert disposal stations and water tanks to digital formation.

It was told in a meeting attended by the JICA expert team and WASA officer here on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that after digital formation, the system of supply of clean drinking water to citizens will be computerized. Under the programme, censors will be installed at disposal stations and water tanks which will help monitor the distribution system including supply of water in the areas and disposal of water. The main server will be set up at WASA Head Office. The JICA expert team has completed homework in priority areas including Peoples Colony and Madina Town. Now, a survey is ongoing in Gulistan Colony No 2 and G-block.