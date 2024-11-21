WASA To Install Sensors On Disposal Stations, Water Tanks
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) has decided to convert disposal stations and water tanks to digital formation.
It was told in a meeting attended by the JICA expert team and WASA officer here on Thursday.
The meeting was informed that after digital formation, the system of supply of clean drinking water to citizens will be computerized. Under the programme, censors will be installed at disposal stations and water tanks which will help monitor the distribution system including supply of water in the areas and disposal of water. The main server will be set up at WASA Head Office. The JICA expert team has completed homework in priority areas including Peoples Colony and Madina Town. Now, a survey is ongoing in Gulistan Colony No 2 and G-block.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public hearings continue across LESCO region1 minute ago
-
Turkish Ambassador Dr Irfan Neziroglu, SMIU VC agree to collaborate in higher education2 minutes ago
-
PTI's 90pc members against Nov-24 protest: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian embassy, TDAP agree to join hands for Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa2 minutes ago
-
Ban on parks, zoos, playgrounds lifted11 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman for revamping rural health centers11 minutes ago
-
AJK-Mirpur launches anti-encroachment and cleanliness drive11 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee on Industries & Production visits Toyota Indus Motors12 minutes ago
-
Five employees to perform Hajj at PEF’s expense12 minutes ago
-
3 held for bear-baiting in Sargodha district12 minutes ago
-
4 matches played under Karachi Metropolitan Football Cup 202412 minutes ago
-
No NOC for housing societies near rivers: SMBR22 minutes ago