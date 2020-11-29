WASA to install water treatment plant

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will install a water treatment plant at Maddoana Drain, in the eastern part of city.

A spokesman for the WASA said here on Sunday that in first phase, the capacity of water treatment plant will be44 million gallons per day, which would be increased in the second phase.

In this connection, a meeting will be held at WASA Office Sammundri Road on January 04, 2021 for public hearing regarding 'potential impact of the project on environment', he added.