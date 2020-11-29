UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA To Install Water Treatment Plant

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

WASA to install water treatment plant

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will install a water treatment plant at Maddoana Drain, in the eastern part of city.

A spokesman for the WASA said here on Sunday that in first phase, the capacity of water treatment plant will be44 million gallons per day, which would be increased in the second phase.

In this connection, a meeting will be held at WASA Office Sammundri Road on January 04, 2021 for public hearing regarding 'potential impact of the project on environment', he added.

Related Topics

Hearing Water Road January Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

35 minutes ago

Martyrs&#039; heroics will remain engraved in memo ..

35 minutes ago

Free parking in Abu Dhabi for National Day holiday

2 hours ago

Nations rise through their peoples’ sacrifices: ..

3 hours ago

Emirati martyrs represent a patriotic spirit that ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.