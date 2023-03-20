WASA to install water treatment plant in city

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that a 44-million-gallon-waste-water treatment plant with the financial support of DENIDA (Danish International Development Agency) would be installed in the eastern part of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that a 44-million-gallon-waste-water treatment plant with the financial support of DENIDA (Danish International Development Agency) would be installed in the eastern part of the city.

The waste-water treatment plant would be useful for recycling the waste water for irrigation purposes in addition to improving environmental conditions of the city.

He expressed these views during a meeting held to review the mega project costing Rs 19 billion here on Monday. Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Mr Jakob Linulf and DSIF Investment Director Ms Bente Schiller, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Jabbar Anwar and others were present in the meeting.

The DG said that the water treatment plant would also reduce pollution load in Ravi River and wastewater after treatment could also be used for irrigation purposes.

Project Director Saqib Raza said that it was an important project having a total cost of Rs 19 billion and it would be completed within 4 years.

He said that the Environment Department had issued NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the project while an agreement with the contractor would be signed by this June.