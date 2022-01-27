UrduPoint.com

WASA To Launch Cleanliness Month From 28th

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 08:14 PM

WASA to launch cleanliness month from 28th

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has chalked out a master plan for launching cleanliness month from January 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has chalked out a master plan for launching cleanliness month from January 28.

According to orders issued by the Punjab government, the cleanliness month will be observed across Punjab province from January 28.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar has issued necessary directions to operations directorates in this connection.

Under the master plan, cleanliness and desilting of sewerage lines and drainage will be made while open manholes will be covered.

The officers have been directed to submit their performance report to the MD office on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Water January From

Recent Stories

PTI changes police culture in KPK: Mushtaq Ghani

PTI changes police culture in KPK: Mushtaq Ghani

15 seconds ago
 Denmark to begin withdrawing troops from Mali afte ..

Denmark to begin withdrawing troops from Mali after junta demand: FM

16 seconds ago
 KP Karate players producing international stature ..

KP Karate players producing international stature players: Khurshid Khan

20 seconds ago
 63 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

63 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

22 seconds ago
 German Court Rules Facebook Must Allow Oldtimers t ..

German Court Rules Facebook Must Allow Oldtimers to Keep Using Aliases

14 minutes ago
 Australia's Woodside Petroleum Withdraws From Myan ..

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Withdraws From Myanmar Over Political Instability

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>