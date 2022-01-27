WASA to launch cleanliness month from 28th

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has chalked out a master plan for launching cleanliness month from January 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has chalked out a master plan for launching cleanliness month from January 28.

According to orders issued by the Punjab government, the cleanliness month will be observed across Punjab province from January 28.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar has issued necessary directions to operations directorates in this connection.

Under the master plan, cleanliness and desilting of sewerage lines and drainage will be made while open manholes will be covered.

The officers have been directed to submit their performance report to the MD office on a daily basis.