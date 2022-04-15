WASA to launch crackdown against chronic defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to launch a crackdown against its chronic defaulters and in this drive water supply and sewerage connections of the defaulters would be detached besides taking other legal action for the recovery of WASA dues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to launch a crackdown against its chronic defaulters and in this drive water supply and sewerage connections of the defaulters would be detached besides taking other legal action for the recovery of WASA dues.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry after chairing a meeting on Friday said that WASA officials had been directed to launch a vigorous campaign against chronic defaulters who failed to deposit WASA dues despite repeated notices and requests.

He said that the action would be taken against the major defaulters and in every subdivision, special teams had been constituted besides giving them task to detach connections of the defaulters and send its report to MD office on daily basis.

He himself will supervise the crackdown and action would also be taken against those WASA officers and officials who would fail in implementing the crackdown in its true spirit, MD WASA added.

He said that help of police and local administration had also been sought and crackdown would remain continue till the recovery of 100 percent dues of the agency.

He also appealed the WASA consumers to pay their bills and other dues in-time so that WASA could provide them excellent service.

The consumers' billing data had also been uploaded on WASA website www.wasafaisalabad.gop.pk from where the consumers can download their bills to ensure its timely payment, he added.

He further said that salaries and other allowances including overtime allowance would be paid to all employees of the agency before Eidul Fitr whereas promotion cases would be disposed of on urgent basis.

Director Finance Sheharyar Hasan, Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed, Director Revenue Umar Iftikhar Khan and others were also present in the meeting.