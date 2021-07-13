WASA to launch crackdown against defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will launch a crackdown against its willful defaulters for the recovery of its dues.

A spokesman for the WASA said on Tuesday that water supply and sewerage connections of defaulters would be disconnected, besides taking legal action for full recovery of dues during the crackdown.

He said that special teams had been constituted and they had been tasked to cut connections of defaulters and send its report to MD office on daily basis.

WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry himself would supervise the crackdown and take action against those WASA officers and officials who would show negligence in this regard.

He said the help of police and local administration had also been sought and crackdown would remain continue till the recovery of 100 percent dues of the Agency.

He also appealed to the consumers to pay their bills and other dues in-time so that WASA could provide them excellent service.

The consumers' billing data has also been uploaded on WASA website www.wasafaisalabad.gop.pk fromwhere consumers can also download their bills to ensure its timely payment, spokesman added.