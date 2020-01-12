UrduPoint.com
WASA To Launch Crackdown Against Defaulters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

WASA to launch crackdown against defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to launch a crackdown against its wilful defaulters to make recovery of various dues.

During the crackdown, water supply and sewerage connections of defaulters would be cut, besides taking legal action, said a spokesman of WASA here on Sunday. He said that WASA authorities decided this after repeated notices and requests to defaulters for the recovery of dues.

He said the action would be taken against the major defaulters and in every sub-division, special teams had been constituted with direction them to cut connections of defaulters and send its report to MD office on daily basis.

Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry himself will supervise the crackdown and action would be taken against those officers and officials who would fail in implementing the crackdown in its true spirit, the spokesman said.

He said that help of police and administration had also been sought and crackdown would remain continue till the achievement of 100 percent recovery target.

He appealed to the consumers to pay their bills and other dues in-time to avoid any inconvenience.

The consumers' billing data has also been uploaded on WASA website www.wasafaisalabad.gop.pk from where the consumers can also download their bills to ensure its timely payment, spokesman added.

