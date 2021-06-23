Wasa to launch crackdown on defaulters from July 1

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) decided to launch a crackdown against defaults from July 1.

The Wasa authorities warned consumers to pay their outstanding dues till June 30, otherwise, their connections will be disconnected.

According to a spokesperson, Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar Ch directed officials to takestrict action against defaulters.