Wasa To Launch Crackdown On Defaulters From July 1
Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) decided to launch a crackdown against defaults from July 1.
The Wasa authorities warned consumers to pay their outstanding dues till June 30, otherwise, their connections will be disconnected.
According to a spokesperson, Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar Ch directed officials to takestrict action against defaulters.